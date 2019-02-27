Lawrence Tu, EVP and Chief Legal Officer of CBS, is leaving the company.

In an SEC filing, CBS said Tu submitted his resignation on February 22. Effective on Friday, he will spend a 60-day period as a senior advisor to the CEO before finalizing his departure.

Tu joined CBS in 2014, reporting to then-CEO Les Moonves, after serving for more than nine years as general counsel at Dell. He held that same title previously at NBCUniversal during a three-year stint, overseeing NBC’s acquisition of Telemundo, Bravo and Universal. He also was Hong Kong-based co-general counsel at Goldman Sachs Asia Pacific and spent 15 years at O’Melveny & Myers in New York.

Tu began his legal career as a law clerk for Judge Walter Mansfield on the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Second Circuit, and then for U.S. Supreme Court Justice Thurgood Marshall.

In 2017, Tu re-upped with CBS, increasing his base salary to $1.35 million. Including bonuses, he made $8.1 million in 2017, according to company filings.