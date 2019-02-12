Cartel Entertainment has optioned Andrea Bartz’s soon-to-be-released debut thriller The Lost Night novel for development as a limited series, with Mila Kunis’ Orchard Farm set to produce.

Based on the novel to be published by Crown this month, the story centers on Edie, who despite having New York’s social world in her thrall and being the shining star of a group of recent graduates living in a Brooklyn loft and treating New York like their playground, is found dead near a suicide note at the end of a long, drunken night. Grief, shock, and resentment scatter the group and bring the era to an abrupt end. A decade later, Edie’s friend Lindsay has come a long way from the drug-addled world of Calhoun Lofts – she has devoted best friends, a cozy apartment, and a thriving career as a magazine’s head fact-checker. When a chance reunion leads Lindsay to discover an unsettling video from that hazy night, she starts to wonder if Edie was actually murdered—and, worse, if she herself was involved. As she rifles through those months in 2009—combing through case files, old technology, and her fractured memories—Lindsay is forced to confront the demons of her own violent history to bring the truth to light.

Kunis, Cami Curtis and Lisa Sterbakov will produce for Orchard Farm, alongside Stan Spry, Jeff Holland and Drew Brown of Cartel Entertainment.

Bartz is a Brooklyn-based journalist and co-author of the critically praised blog-turned-book Stuff Hipsters Hate. Her work has appeared in The Wall Street Journal, Marie Claire, Vogue, Cosmopolitan, Women’s Health, Martha Stewart Living, Redbook, Elle, among other outlets.

Bartz and the sale are both repped by ICM Partners.