EXCLUSIVE: Entertainment 360 has made its first overall producer deal, setting longtime executive and producer Carla Hacken and her Paper Pictures shingle to a first look deal.

After serving as Fox 2000 exec veep for 15 years and supervising films including The Devil Wears Prada, Walk The Line and Unfaithful, Hacken moved to Sidney Kimmel Entertainment and was producer or exec producer of films including Hell or High Water, The Book of Henry, Demolition and Brad’s Status. She recently transitioned to producer under her Paper Pictures banner and has developed films including Seuss, based on the life of Theodor Geisel, a film that will be directed by Wonder helmer Stephen Chbosky and financed by Endeavor Content and Sierra Affinity.

Entertainment 360 is a TV studio formed by Management 360 and MRC. Current series on its roster include Game of Thrones, AMC’s The Terror, the Kiefer Sutherland-starrer Designated Survivor and the Facebook Watch new series Queen America with Catherine Zeta-Jones.