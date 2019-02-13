Focus Features has partnered with FilmNation Entertainment on Promising Young Woman, the thriller that stars Carey Mulligan and marks the feature directorial debut of Emerald Fennell, who will write it. Fennell will produce along with Margot Robbie, Tom Ackerley, and Josey McNamara for LuckyChap Entertainment and Ben Browning for FilmNation Entertainment. Ashley Fox of FilmNation Entertainment will executive produce.

Production is set to begin this spring. Focus Features will distribute the film worldwide, excluding Australia, New Zealand, Benelux, Israel, Greece, Middle East, CIS, and South Africa.

Mulligan will play Cassie, a young woman haunted by a tragedy in her past who begins to take a very particular form of revenge on the predatory men unlucky enough to cross her path. The multi-talented Fennell is also set to join this season of The Crown as Camilla Parker Bowles, and has just completed showrunning the second season of Killing Eve. Additionally, she is currently writing a new musical adaptation of Cinderella with Andrew Lloyd Webber.

“Emerald generated an incredible script that rocked us to our core, so we’ve no doubt she’ll bring that same energy when directing this story,” said Focus chairman Peter Kujawski. “We are thrilled to work once again with Carey along with Emerald, Glen and the entire filmmaking team on bringing this exhilarating dark tale to screen.”

UTA Independent Film Group and FilmNation negotiated for the filmmakers.

Fennell is represented by UTA, United Agents (in the UK), Management 360 and Hansen, Jacobson, Teller.