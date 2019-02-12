Cardi B made history Sunday night when she became the first solo female artist to win best rap album at the Grammy Awards. But that was followed by a social media storm of criticism that she was undeserving of the award, and the drama increased after BET compared Cardi B to her rival Nicki Minaj, which said she was “being dragged by her lacefront” after Cardi’s Grammy win.

Cardi B unleashed with an expletive-filled rant on her Instagram account, then deactivated her account entirely.

The BET tweet prompted Minaj to pull out of BET’s upcoming BET Festival this summer. The network later issued an apology.

“BET loves Nicki Minaj,” the statement reads. “We have supported her from the very beginning of her career and will continue to do so moving forward. Nicki has paved the way for so many performers and has solidified her place as one of the most powerful figures in the music industry.

“Unfortunately the respect we have for Nicki was violated by this post that should never have been written. The post does not reflect how we feel about Nicki. And further does not reflect our company values. We deeply apologize for the hurt, disappointment and confusion that this post has caused. We are committed to doing everything we can to address the situation,” the statement read in part.

BET also revealed an internal audit would take place to ensure this type of thing wouldn’t happen in the future.

The “Money” singer and performer was nominated for five Grammy Awards. Her win came for Invasion of Privacy, beating out fellow nominees Nipsey Hussle, Pusha T, Travis Scott and Mac Miller, who died in September.

You can read BET’s apology and view Cardi B’s video (since deleted on her fan page) below. Warning: the Cardi B video contains explicit language.