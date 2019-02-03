Brie Larson takes command in a big way in the new teaser for Captain Marvel. The action-packed spot for the March 8 release from Disney’s Marvel Studios premiered on CBS today late in the first quarter of Super Bowl LIII from Atlanta’s Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

Larson is shown in heroic modes that ring a lot of bells for fans of contemporary screen spectacle: Top Gun fighter-pilot, soaring cosmic warrior and steely-eyed fist-fighter among them. The range shows the charismatic facets of Larson’s character, Carol Danvers, an Air Force officer destined to become the mightiest hero in a universe that already includes the Hulk, Thor and Iron Man. The trailer even includes a shot of Danvers as a fearless youngster in a “need-for-speed” moment that shows her life is one fated for thunder and achievement.

The story is set in the 1990s and delves into the covert Earth activities of two warring alien races, the no-nonsense Kree and the shape-shifting Skrull. Danvers is a human who finds herself in the line of fire between the two bitter enemy camps which leads to a fateful transformation that will make her a singular force in the looming cosmic struggles that will put her homeworld in peril.

Captain Marvel will be the 21st release from Marvel Studios. Brie Larson stars in the title roe. Anna Boden and Ryan Fleck co-directed off of a script by Boden, Fleck and Geneva Robertson-Dworet and story by Nicole Perlman and Meg LeFauve. Kevin Feige produced. The cast also includes Samuel L. Jackson, Jude Law, Annette Benning, Djimon Hounsou, Lee Pace, Lashana Lynch, Rune Temte, Algenis Perez Soto, Ben Mendelsohn, Clark Gregg, Gemma Chan, and Mckenna Grace.