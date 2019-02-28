A sex therapy drama from Blue Bloods and Criminal Minds director Rachel Feldman is one of 16 projects being lined up for Mip TV and Canneseries’ In Development event.

The French TV events have joined forces to launch the second Cannes Drama Creative Forum in April where producers and creators can pitch projects to key decision-makers, including commissioning editors and co-producers.

An international jury of drama experts including Carnival Films’ Tara Cook and Platform One Media’s Eric Pack, shortlisted the projects from a record 376 submissions from 41 countries.

Feldman’s Kinks, which follows a maverick sex therapist who teeters on the slippery slope of ethical justifications for the sake of her patients, is one of four projects set as part of the Drama Writer’s Pitch, while there are 12 projects as part of the Drama Producers’ Pitch from a range of countries.

The selected projects may be eligible for development funding from The Bureau producer Federation Entertainment and French investment fund La Fabrique des Formats.

“The TV series is a genuine laboratory of creativity, and events like In Development, which put creatives at the heart of the business, are essential to engender the hits of tomorrow. The first edition was a success, both in terms of the quality of the content presented and the opportunities, which flowed from it. What’s more, we are proud to have gone on to develop some of those projects,” said Pascal Breton, Founder and CEO of Federation Entertainment.

“We are very proud of this year’s selection which is particularly diverse in terms of genres and countries represented. In Development provides these projects with access to key decision-makers and the opportunity to move into production before reaching international audiences. In Development is fast becoming a central part of the MIPTV experience to discover, develop and distribute great content,” said Laurine Garaude, Director of Television at Reed MIDEM, which organises MIPTV.

“The success and relevance of a forum like In Development speaks for itself. The proof is in the fact that we received a new record number of submissions. After the achievement of the first edition, the international aura of In Development is now undeniable. We are very proud of the high-quality and promising projects that will be pitched this year,” said Benoît Louvet, Managing Director of Canneseries.

DRAMA WRITERS’ PITCH:

KINKS Written by Rachel Feldman (USA)

BLACK TIMES Written by Sabrina Amerell and Alexandre Manneville (France/Germany)

HELLO DOLLY Written by Johnny Maginn (UK)

THE TRIBE Written by Agata Koschmieder (Poland)

DRAMA PRODUCERS’ PITCH:

10 BULLETS Produced by plays2place (Greece, Serbia)

A GOOD YEAR Produced by Mockingbird Productions (Belgium)

BLACK-OUT Produced by Les Films du Nouveau Monde and Ali N’ Productions (France, Morocco)

CRASHERS Produced by Watchmen Productions (Germany)

FOR THE SAKE OF THE CHILD Produced by United Studios of Israel (Israel)

ICE VALLEY Produced by Cinenord (Norway)

PERFECT MONSTERS Produced by Pimienta Films, Telegrama Audiovisual and Tita Productions (Mexico)

RADICAL EYE Produced by Pinball London (UK, Mexico)

SECOND LIFE Produced by Omnicorp Estudio (Spain)

THE MANDELA EFFECT Produced by Tshedza Pictures (South Africa)

TRANSPORT Produced by Tekele Productions (Finland)

TWENTY-FOUR LAND Produced by Ukbar Filmes (Portugal)