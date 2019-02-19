EXCLUSIVE: Cameron Roach has been promoted to drama boss of UK pay-TV giant Sky.

Roach has been acting head of drama since November following the departure of Anne Mensah to Netflix at the end of last year. He will now take on the role on a permanent basis and will report to Sky Content Managing Director Gary Davey.

Roach has been with Sky, working under Mensah, for the last five years and has worked on titles including Tim Roth-fronted arctic crime drama Tin Star, Amazon co-pro Britannia, Julia Stiles-fronted Riviera, buddy cop thriller Bulletproof, which will air on The CW in the U.S. and Fortitude, which signalled Sky’s entry into the big-budget world of peak drama.

He will also continue to lead Sky Studios, the company’s original scripted productions unit, which he has lead since its formation last year.

Prior to joining Sky in 2013, he was part of the launch team of ITV2 and has worked on series including Bad Girls, Footballers’ Wives, Life on Mars and Waterloo Road and worked in development at companies including Tiger Aspect and Warner Bros-owned Shed.

Davey said that Roach has a great understanding of Sky’s “diverse audiences” and a dedication to growing the Sky drama slate with “quality, cinematic and gripping content”.

“Cameron brings with him a wealth of knowledge and is a brilliant creative leader who will continue to define our vision for original dramas. I am looking forward to working with him to lead the drama team to future success,” he added.