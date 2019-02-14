Caitlin McGee (Grey’s Anatomy) has been cast as the female lead in NBC’s legal drama pilot Bluff City Law (working title) from The Brave creator Dean Georgaris, David Janollari (Midnight, Texas) and Michael Aguilar (Kidding) and Universal TV.

Written by Georgaris, Bluff City Law is a character-driven legal drama that follows the lawyers of an elite Memphis law firm that specializes in the most controversial landmark civil rights cases. Led by legendary lawyer Elijah Strait and his brilliant daughter, Sydney Keller (McGee), they take on the toughest David-and-Goliath cases while navigating their complicated relationship.

McGee’s Sydney is a hotshot lawyer from Memphis who gives up her corporate in-house job to work with her father on cases that she believes can actually make a difference in the world.

Georgaris executive produces with Janollari and Aguilar. Universal TV produces with studio-based David Janollari Entertainment.

McGee recently did arcs on Grey’s Anatomy and The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel and guest-starred on You’re the Worst, I’m Dying Up Here and Chicago Med, among other credits. She’s repped by Gersh and Peikoff Mahan.