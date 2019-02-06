CAA has unveiled a new leadership structure for its Motion Picture department, moves that include promoting Todd Feldman, Risa Gertner, Joel Lubin and Jack Whigham to co-heads of the Motion Picture Group. A total of 12 were upped as part of the revamp, which will also see Motion Picture agent Maha Dakhil and head of CAA Finance Roeg Sutherland taking on oversight of CAA’s International Film Group.

In the newly created roles, the group will be tasked with guiding the overall strategic direction of the agency’s film activities and jointly oversee collaborations.

“Our leadership team has been instrumental to the Motion Picture department’s tremendous success,” CAA president Richard Lovett said in a release announcing the news. “They have pioneered ground-breaking deal structures and activated all areas of the agency to service clients in the best way possible. This new role provides an opportunity for them to execute on broader initiatives and continue to power our drive for innovation. With this next generation of leadership, CAA is better positioned than ever in the global marketplace to serve our clients across all areas of opportunity.”

CAA also said that as part of the new structure, Dave Bugliari and Franklin Latt have been promoted to Motion Picture Talent department co-heads; their clients lists include Bradley Cooper, Glenn Close, Margot Robbie and Lucas Hedges among others. The Motion Picture Literary department will now be co-led by Dan Rabinow and Ida Ziniti, who rep the likes of Jordan Peele, Melissa McCarthy, Phil Johnston, Rachel Brosnahan and Reed Morano.

Benjamin Kramer, a 13-year CAA veteran, has been named co-head of CAA Media Finance and will work alongside Sutherland in packaging and repping independently financed film, TV and digital content, along with guiding the structuring of production companies and international distribution entities.

Another promotion is Rachel Rusch, has been named head of CAA’s Comedy department. Her clients include Trevor Noah, James Corden, Raphael Bob Waksberg, Natalie Morales, Neal Brennan.

The agency said Michelle Weiner will continue to lead the Books department.