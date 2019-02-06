EXCLUSIVE: Paramount Pictures is in negotiations to acquire feature pitch Bullseye from screenwriter Chris Boal in a competitive situation with multiple bidders. The original idea is from La La Land producer Jordan Horowitz who will produce via his banner Original Headquarters.

The pitch is a sort of throwback to paranoid thrillers of the 1970s like Parallax View and All the President’s Men, but this one is set in the present with contemporary issues that come from social media and the dark underbelly of the online community.

We understand that Alex Jackson will oversee the development of the project for Paramount Pictures.

Boal is an award-winning playwright who just finished writing the Chris Paciello story for New Line Cinema with Chuck Roven’s Atlas producing. Previously he wrote Vanguard with Alexsander Skaarsgard to star for Warner Bros.

Horowitz is currently in post on Stargirl for Walt Disney Studios, directed by Julia Hart and starring Grace Vanderwall. He was a producer with Marc Platt on La La Land which was written and directed by Damien Chazelle and was nominated for a record 14 Oscars and won six, including Best Director for Chazelle and Best Actress for Emma Stone. Another recent credit is Counterpart for MRC and Starz which was created by Justin Marks and starred J.K. Simmons.

Boal is repped by CAA and Adam Kolbrenner’s Lit Entertainment Group. Horowitz by CAA and attorneys Lichter, Grossman, Nichols, Adler & Feldman.

Anita Busch contributed to this article.