The scoobies are back! Well, most of them are. The cast of Buffy the Vampire Slayer had a mini-reunion at Wizard World Portland on Sunday and it brought back fond memories of their days at Sunnydale High School and the Hellmouth.

The titular slayer was not on hand unfortunately, but her fellow supernatural-hunting friends were. Her BFF Willow, Alyson Hannigan was on hand as well as her partner Amber Benson, who played her girlfriend Tara. James Marsters, who played the vampire we love to hate Spike was also on hand as well as Charisma Carpenter who played the resident diva Cordelia as well as Nicholas Brendon who portrayed Xander. Also in attendance were actors Julie Benz, Iyari Limon, Amy Acker, James Leary, Clare Kramer, and Alexis Denisof.

Many took to Instagram to post pics of the reunion. Carpenter posted a group pic with the caption, “Demons and vampires and scoobies oh my!” and Leary posted a video of the audience at the Wizard World panel.

Brendon and Kramer posted multiple pics of the reunion while Joss Whedon, the creator of the uber-popular sci-fi series which ran for seven seasons, had a severe case of FOMO. He tweeted a photo of the group at the event alongside the cover of Mindy Kaling’s book, “Is Everyone Hanging Out Without Me?”

Check out the posts below.