EXCLUSIVE: Village Roadshow Entertainment Group CEO Steve Mosko has reupped Bruce Berman as chairman/CEO of Village Roadshow Pictures. Berman, who has served that post for more than two decades since transitioning out from the Warner Bros executives suites after serving as president of WW production, will retain oversight of VREG’s feature film activities and collaborate with the entire development group to create content for television, streaming and emerging platforms. Berman will report to Mosko, who is focused on increasing the production of content for all media and platforms; as a complement to VREG’s long-standing business of producing and co-financing feature films.

“Bruce is a very important part of Village Roadshow’s past success and our plans for the future,” Mosko said. “Bruce understands the business and has relationships within the creative community that will aid us in bridging the gap in creating content beyond feature film using our deep library as well as original IP.”

Said Berman: “I have been fortunate to have had a long tenure at Village Roadshow and I am pleased it will continue into the company’s new phase of strategic growth into the production arena under Steve. I expect us to develop our own films and partner on others that will continue Village Roadshow’s decades of bringing quality and ground breaking films to audiences. I am also looking forward to tapping into my experience and relationships to generate content for media beyond feature film.”

VRP’s upcoming films it partners on with Warner Bros includes the Todd Phillips-directed Joker with Joaquin Phoenix and Robert De Niro and Sherlock Holmes 3 with Robert Downey Jr. and Jude Law.

Past VRP hits have included the Clint Eastwood-directed Sully and American Sniper, George Miller’s Mad Max: Fury Road, The Lego Movie, the Ocean’s Eleven franchise and Steven Spielberg’s Ready Player One. Berman exec produced The Matrix trilogy.