NBC has renewed critically acclaimed comedy Brooklyn Nine-Nine for the 2019-20 season.

This will mark the second season of the series on NBC and the seventh season it has been on the air.

So far this season Brooklyn Nine-Nine has drawn solid ratings, averaging a 1.4 rating in adults 18-49 and 3.9 million viewers overall in live+7 Nielsens. That’s an increase of 8% in the key 18-49 rating and 34% or 1.0 million persons in total viewers versus its average at this point last season on Fox (1.3 in 18-49, 2.9 million viewers).

Brooklyn Nine-Nine also is one of the strongest digital performers on the NBC schedule, deriving 45% of its L+7 plus digital rating in adults 18-49 from non-linear sources, the highest percentage among NBC shows.

“It’s been one of our great joys as a network to give ‘Brooklyn Nine-Nine’ a second life,” said Lisa Katz and Tracey Pakosta, Co-Presidents of Scripted Programming, NBC Entertainment. “Cheers to Dan Goor, Mike Schur, Luke Del Tredici and David Miner, and our amazing cast and crew who each week turn New York’s finest into New York’s funniest.”

Dan Goor, Michael Schur, Luke Del Tredici and David Miner are executive producers.

Brooklyn Nine-Nine is produced by Universal Television, Fremulon, Dr. Goor Productions and 3 Arts Entertainment.