Brody Stevens, a regular at Los Angeles comedy clubs and a character actor in numerous film and television productions, died today. No cause of death or location was provided by his representatives.

Born in Los Angeles as Steven James Brody, he briefly lived in Sacramento before returning to the Valley, where he developed into a standout baseball pitcher at Reseda High School. He won a scholarship to Arizona State and pitched for the Sun Devils, recording three saves in his college career.

Stevens began his stand-up career in Los Angeles, then moved to Seattle, where he started in a public access television show with Teina Manu called Brody and Teina. He then moved to New York before returning to Los Angeles and resuming his work on the comedy scene.

He appeared on a host of shows during his career, including Late Night With Conan O’Brien, Jimmy Kimmel Live!, and The Late Late Show with Craig Kilborn, among others.

In 2013, Stevens taped a live comedy set at The Royale Theater in Boston for the second season of Comedy Central’s The Half Hour. While in Boston, he also recorded a series of interviews with the other 16 comedians appearing on The Half Hour called Push & Believe. It was released on Comedy Central’s YouTube channel.

Stevens later starred in and produced a documentary comedy series for HBO, Brody Stevens: Enjoy It!. Zach Galifianakis was an executive producer on the project, which was released on HBO Go and was picked up by Comedy Central, released in 2013 in a dozen 21-minute episodes.

In film, Stevens appeared in Road to Park City, The Hangover, Due Date and The Hangover Part II.

He recently traveled the country performing on the Oddball Comedy Tour headlined by Dave Chappelle.

“Brody was an inspiring voice who was a friend to many in the comedy community,” said a statement from his representatives. “He pushed creative boundaries and his passion for his work and his love of baseball were contagious. He was beloved by many and will be greatly missed.”

No details on survivors or a memorial service were immediately available.