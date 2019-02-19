Director Daniel Fish’s acclaimed headed-to-Broadway production of Oklahoma! will arrive at the Circle in the Square Theatre with its much-praised Off Broadway cast largely intact, producer Eva Price announced today.

“I am delighted to welcome this incredible cast to Broadway,” Price said in a statement. “This is a group of performers rich with talent and humility. Individually, they bring incredible depth and authenticity to these iconic characters. Together, they form an ensemble that is full of humanity, spirit and inspiration.”

Though it does not boast superstar marquee names, the production found its way to numerous best-of-the-year lists following its sold out run at Brooklyn’s St. Ann’s Warehouse performance space last fall. Previews for the previously announced transfer to Broadway begin Tuesday, March 19, with an official opening on Sunday, April 7. The limited engagement runs through Sunday, September 1.

Making the move to Broadway will be original cast members Anthony Cason as Cord Elam, Damon Daunno as Curly McLain, James Davis as Will Parker, Gabrielle Hamilton as Lead Dancer, Rebecca Naomi Jones as Laurey Williams, Will Mann as Mike, Mallory Portnoy as Gertie Cummings, Ali Stroker as Ado Annie, Mitch Tebo as Andrew Carnes, Mary Testa as Aunt Eller and Patrick Vaill as Jud Fry. Joining the cast for the Broadway run is Will Brill (The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel) taking over for Michael Nathanson as Ali Hakim.

This production – a “reimagining” of the Rodgers and Hammerstein classic musical – was originally developed, produced, and premiered at the Richard B. Fisher Center for the Performing Arts at Bard College in July 2015, then developed and produced by St. Ann’s Warehouse last fall.