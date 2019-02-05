The Hollywood Pantages on Tuesday unveiled its 2019-2020 Broadway in Hollywood season, which will include eight Los Angeles premieres of national tours direct from their Main Stem runs. The shows, all musicals, include 10-time Tony winner The Band’s Visit among film-to-stage adaptations that includes Frozen, Mean Girls, Anastasia and The SpongeBob Musical.

And a bonus as a season add-on: Hamilton is returning to L.A. for a special run in March 2020.

Joan Marcus

The season for the first time will be split between the Pantages and the Dolby Theatre, just down the road on Hollywood Boulevard.

The first three shows in the season that begins in the fall – Anastasia (October 8-27), Summer: The Donna Summer Musical (November 5-24) and Disney’s Frozen (December 4-February 2, 2020) — will be at the Pantages.

The next four — Jimmy Buffet’s Escape to Margaritaville (February 18-March 8, 2020), The SpongeBob Musical (March 24-April 12, 2020), Mean Girls (April 28-June 7, 2020), the Lincoln Center Theater production of My Fair Lady (June 12-July 5, 2020) and reigning Tony winner The Band’s Visit (July 7 – 26, 2020) will play the Dolby.

Hamilton, which kicked off its national tour at the Pantages at the end of 2017 after winning 11 Tonys, returns to the venue wrap the season in March 2020 with dates to be announced. Holders of season ticket packages will have priority and more information on those tickets are to be announced, organizers said.

Tickets are on sale beginning today, and current season ticket holders can also renew their tickets. More info here.