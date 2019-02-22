Broadway’s upcoming revival of Terrence McNally’s Frankie and Johnny in the Clair de Lune starring Audra McDonald and Michael Shannon has a home and opening date: The production directed by Obie Award winner Arin Arbus will begin previews Saturday May 4 at the Broadhurst Theatre, with an opening night of Thursday May 30.

The strictly limited 16-week engagement concludes on Sunday, August 25. Tickets go on sale today.

The theater and dates were announced today by producers Hunter Arnold, Debbie Bisno and Tom Kirdahy. The revival arrives the year playwright McNally turns 80.

The new production will be an early entrant of the 2019-20 theater season, and so will not be eligible for this year’s Tony Awards.

First produced Off Broadway in 1987, McNally’s two-hander romance arrived on Broadway for the first time in 2002 in a production directed by Joe Mantello and starring Edie Falco and Stanley Tucci as the lonely waitress and short order cook whose one-night stand turns (possibly) into something more. Al Pacino and Michelle Pfeiffer starred in the 1991 film version Frankie and Johnny.

The production will mark McDonald’s return to Broadway following 2016’s Shuffle Along, Or, The Making of the Musical Sensation of 1921. Shannon (The Shape of Water, Boardwalk Empire) last appeared on Broadway in 2016’s A Long Day’s Journey into Night.