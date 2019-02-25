Broadway box office held fairly steady for the theater season’s Week 39 (ending February 24), with most shows reporting some slippage. Total receipts for the 29 productions was $29.9 million, off a small 2% from the previous week. Attendance barely budged from the week prior, up less than a percentage point to 253,875.

Some notables:

Jez Butterworth’s The Ferryman welcomed a mostly new company of replacement cast, headed by Brian d’Arcy James (pictured above), on February 19. To squeeze in some rehearsal time, the production dropped to a seven-performance week (from the standard eight), with receipts taking the expected hit, dropping 27% (from the week prior) to $537,469. Still, the newcomers played to houses at 87% of capacity. The Ferryman runs through July 7 at the Bernard B Jacobs Theatre.

Be More Chill, in previews at the Lyceum, grossed $705,491, a small 4% slip from the previous week. Attendance of 6,696 was 94% of capacity. The musical opens March 10.

Also in previews is Kiss Me, Kate at Studio 54, grossing $630,671 for seven performances (a 68% bump over the previous week, when the new show played four previews). The most recent tally reflects about 75% of the show’s weekly potential, with attendance of 6,893 a strong 99% of potential.

Besides Kiss Me, Kate, other sold-out shows — or near enough, with attendance at 98% capacity or better — were Aladdin, Come From Away, Dear Evan Hansen, Frozen, Hamilton, Harry Potter and the Cursed Child, Network, The Book of Mormon, The Lion King and To Kill a Mockingbird.

Season to date, Broadway has grossed $1,38 billion, a 15% jump year to year. Attendance of nearly 10.85 million is 12% above last season at this time.

All figures courtesy of the trade group Broadway League.