Broadway had a slight rebound last week, warming up a tad from the previous week’s chilly winter numbers. In all, the 27 productions combined averaged a small 4% uptick, grossing $27,661,258 for Broadway’s Week 37 (ending Feb. 10).

Attendance was up about 5% to 249,720, a solid 93% of capacity. Average ticket price of $111 – compared to $118 at this time last year – kept receipts at about 78% of potential.

Mean Girls, for example, filled 94% of seats at the August Wilson Theatre, and a big $1M take was 76% of the $1.3M potential. Pretty Woman, at the Nederlander Theatre, took in $825,295, 60% of potential, while filling 87% of its seats.

Anastasia, heading toward a March 31 closing at the Broadhurst, grossed about half of its $1M potential with a $69 average ticket price. The Band’s Visit, with an April 7 closing date at the Barrymore, was also at the halfway of potential mark, taking in $528,202.

Stephanie J. Block, ‘The Cher Show’ Joan Marcus

King Kong, with an average $67 ticket at the Broadway, grossed $724,935, about 45% of potential, while The Cher Show, with an average $97 seat, rang up $1,004,438, about 67% of potential.

Selling out (or nearly so, at 98% of capacity or more) were the usual suspects: Come From Away, Dear Evan Hansen, Hamilton, Harry Potter and the Cursed Child, Network, The Book of Mormon, The Lion King, To Kill A Mockingbird and Wicked.

Hamilton remains the most expensive item on Broadway since Springsteen left the neighborhood before Christmas, with the average seat at $289. Dear Evan Hansen goes for about $151, Harry Potter $150, Network $144, and the universally acclaimed To Kill A Mockingbird a relative bargain last week at an average $132.

Season to date, Broadway has grossed $1,317,160,580 for the first 37 weeks of its season, about 15% better than last year. Attendance is up about 11%, to 10,341,246.

All figures courtesy of the trade group Broadway League.