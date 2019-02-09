BritBox, the U.S. streaming service operated by ITV and BBC Studios, has boarded two British crime dramas from Jeff Pope – The Barking Murders (w/t) and Timothy Spall-fronted The Hatton Garden Heist.

The digital platform, which recently surpassed the half million subscriber mark, revealed the new originals at TCA.

The Office co-creator and Hello Ladies star Stephen Merchant will star in The Barking Murders with The Huntsman: Winter’s War and Cleaning Up star Sheridan Smith and Donkey Punch star Jaime Winstone. The BBC One drama tells the story of the notorious Essex crime spree. Merchant plays serial rapist and killer Stephen Port, while Smith plays Sarah Sak, the mother of Anthony Walgate, his first victim. Winstone, daughter of Ray Winstone, plays Donna Taylor, sister of victim Jack Taylor.

Meanwhile, The Hatton Garden Heist is a four-part drama that takes a look inside the London jewelry heist. The ITV series, which was originally to air in 2017 but was postponed, is likely to air later this year.

The shows follow a number of UK acquisitions including There She Goes starring David Tennant and Living The Dream starring Philip Glenister as well as new seasons of Bancroft and the final season of Mum.

“Throughout the past year BritBox has continued to thrive in an increasingly competitive space,” said BritBox President Soumya Sriraman. “Our service has the right mix of one-of-a-kind originals, unrivaled British talent, and an enviable library of classics that proves even in a field dominated by Goliaths, David still has a shot.”