Adam Kersh has departed Brigade Marketing, the New York boutique agency he co-founded in 2010.

During Kersh’s tenure, he established Brigade in the indie film sphere and grew the firm’s footprint substantially, launching films at Cannes, Sundance, Tribeca, TIFF and Venice, and propelling their profiles during awards season.

In an email to industry peers, Kersh wrote “Please note I am moving in a new direction professionally…For those of you traveling to SXSW, I hope to see you in Austin next weekend.”

Kersh will continue in film publicity with clients such as The Duplass Brothers, Lynn Shelton and The Florida Project filmmaker Sean Baker. Kersh will be at SXSW on Shelton’s new pic Sword of Trust and with Amy Seimetz who stars in the fest’s closing night film Pet Sematary.

Kersh will also continue to segue into indie feature producing, his previous credits including Madeline’s Madeline which played in the NEXT section at Sundance last year, as well as Nicolas Pesce’s 2016 horror feature The Eyes of My Mother on which he served as an associate producer.

Kersh, in addition to repping clients such as Ann Dowd, worked on numerous film campaigns including It Follows, which he took to Cannes Critics week before it was acquired, Lena Dunham’s Tiny Furniture, last year’s Sundance Grand Jury Prize winner The Miseducation of Cameron Post, Tangerine, Robert Schwartzman’s The Unicorn, Madeleine Olnek’s Wild Nights With Emily, last year’s Oscar nominated feature doc Last Men in Aleppo and several more.

“Brigade is announcing the departure of co-founder and partner Adam Kersh. Since Brigade’s founding, Adam has played an instrumental role in Brigade’s growth and success. Adam is leaving Brigade to focus on other opportunities and we wish him the best of luck in his future endeavors,” said Brigade in a statement.

Co-founder Tom Cunha will continue to lead Brigade, overseeing digital marketing and traditional publicity.