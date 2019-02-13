EXCLUSIVE: Vince Gilligan’s Breaking Bad movie continues to be shrouded in secrecy, but I hear it will air on Netflix and AMC, which also carries Gilligan’s Emmy-winning series.

Netflix

No one would comment, but word is that the two networks might have their roles reversed, with Netflix taking first window and AMC second. The Breaking Bad series aired originally on AMC, with seasons subsequently made available for streaming on Netflix.

For Netflix and AMC to share the Breaking Bad follow-up is fitting as the two outlets share the credit for the success of the original series. Gilligan acknowledged the streamer’s contribution in his acceptance speech for the series’ first best drama series Emmy win in 2013.

AMC

“I think Netflix kept us on the air,” he said back then. “Not only are we standing up here, I don’t think our show would have even lasted beyond Season 2. … It’s a new era in television, and we’ve been very fortunate to reap the benefits.”

A little is known about the Breaking Bad movie, believed to be a sequel starring the series’ Aaron Paul. As we previously reported, it is written and directed by Breaking Bad creator/executive producer Gilligan, who also co-created and executive produces AMC prequel series Better Call Saul. He is joined by producers Mark Johnson and Melissa Bernstein, who have worked with Gilligan both on Breaking Bad and Better Call Saul.

I hear the script is being shot as a feature though it has not been determined yet how it will air, as a film or cut into episodes.

The original series ran for five seasons and became a TV phenomenon, spawning the successful prequel series, Better Call Saul, both of which have aired on AMC with an SVOD window on Netflix.

A project by the name of Greenbriar — possibly a code name — was listed as starting production in mid-November in Albuquerque, according to the New Mexico Film Office. The logline, reported by the Albuquerque Journal last fall, follows the escape of a kidnapped man and his quest for freedom. There had been speculation that the man in question is Paul’s meth cook Jesse Pinkman, with the sequel set after the events in the series finale.

In November, Breaking Bad star Bryan Cranston confirmed the movie was happening but said that he had not seen a script.