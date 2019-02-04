EXCLUSIVE: Jessica Klein, a writer and executive producer on the original Beverly Hills, 90210 who later worked on soaps One Life to Live and As the World Turns, has been hired as VP Programming at Brat, the digital network and studio that aims its programming at Generation Z.

The move is an interesting one for Brat, which has been ramping up its original film and TV content on its digital platforms. The company focuses on using social media stars to build teen-based programming; nearly 3 billion minutes of Brat content were consumed across YouTube, Facebook and Instagram in 2018, Brat says. It has 2.7 million subscribers to its YouTube channel.

“I’ve spent the majority of my career writing serialized dramas for and about teenagers,” Klein said. “Kids haven’t changed, but Brat has figured out how to reach them. I can’t wait to help this incredibly exciting company create dramatic and engaging stories for a whole new generation of viewers.”

Klein, who most recently oversaw production for Nickelodeon series Make it Pop and The Other Kingdom, will oversee creative development and original programming as one of Brat’s most senior execs.

“We’ve always aspired to make television shows that happen to air online, and not commoditized ‘digital’ media,” said Brat co-founder Rob Fishman, to whom Klein will report. “Bringing on Jessica is a tremendous step forward in becoming this generation’s must-see TV.”

Klein wrote and produced seven seasons of Aaron Spelling’s iconic teen hit Beverly Hills, 90210, eventually rising to executive producer. She also worked as creative VP of The Tom Lynch Co., which produced series for NBC, the Disney Channel, Nickelodeon and Fox Kids.

Brat, meanwhile, has raised nearly $50 million to date from investors like MGM owner Anchorage Capital and Shari Redstone’s Advancit Capital. It most recently renewed and set release dates for five original series and ordered two new series, one featuring Anna Cathcart from To All the Girls I’ve Loved Before and Odd Squad and another starring up-and-coming pro boxer Ryan “Kingry” Garcia.