Bow Wow is in police custody after he was arrested early Saturday morning in Atlanta ahead of Super Bowl LIII.

The rapper and actor — real name Shad Moss — is accused of assaulting a woman during an altercation around 4:15 a.m., according to police.

“Both parties did sustain visible minor injuries,” the Atlanta Police Department said in a statement to Deadline.

Both Moss and the woman, identified as Leslie Holden, accused the other of starting the fight.

“Officers were unable to determine the primary aggressor of the altercation, so both parties were charged with battery,” police said.

A rep for Moss did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

The Ohio native is known for such hit singles as Shortie Like Mine, Like You, and Bow Wow (That’s My Name). He also had roles in the films Johnson Family Vacation, Roll Bounce, The Fast and the Furious: Tokyo Drift, and is an alum of CSI: Cyber.

The hip-hop star has been promoting a Super Bowl “Sip & Shop” event this weekend in Atlanta that his mother is hosting.

In a promotion on Twitter, he told fans there would be shopping, food and drinks.

Last month the rapper announced he had a new single titled Never Met Her. He tweeted an 18 second clip of the music video, which included the lyrics “I deserve better.”