MGM’s Bond 25 will open April 8, 2020 now, instead of Feb. 14, 2020. That new date is the Wednesday before Easter, and currently 007 is the only major pic on that new date. Universal just pulled Fast & Furious 9 off of Holy weekend and pushed it to Memorial Day weekend that year.

Essentially, Easter weekend will be a crowded one in China, which is another reason why F&F 9 pulled out of that frame. Middle Kingdom is the bread and butter for the Fast & Furious franchise.

As previously reported, Beasts of Nation helmer Cary Joji Fukunaga stepped in to direct Daniel Craig after Danny Boyle decided not to steer the project.

007 scribe regulars Neal Purvis and Robert Wade are back writing the Eon production.

Cast returning include Ralph Fiennes, Lea Seydoux, Naomie Harris, and Ben Whishaw.

Universal will be handling overseas on Bond 25 while MGM handles distribution.