For a second year in a row, a single film won both sound categories at the Oscars, with 20th Century Fox’s Bohemian Rhapsody scoring Sound Editing and Sound Mixing honors Sunday. Last year, Christopher Nolan’s Dunkirk took honors in both craft categories.

The Queen biopic that stars Rami Malek as frontman Freddie Mercury featured several showstopping concert numbers — including the biopic’s grand finale reenactment of Queen’s 1985 Live Aid concert, one 22-minute take that happened to be the first scene shot for the film.

The pic won out Sunday against competition that included another music-filled pic, Warner Bros’ A Star Is Born, in mixing. Disney’s Black Panther, Netflix’s Roma and Universal’s First Man were also nominated in both categories.

John Warhurst and Nina Hartstone won Rhapsody‘s statuettes for Sound Editing, while Paul Massey, Tim Cavagin and John Casali won for Sound Mixing.

“I mean, we got to work with Queen for our day job, which was wonderful,” Warhurst said in his acceptance speech. “A special nod to Freddie as well.”

Bohemian Rhapsody had been a frontrunner with key wins this year at the CAS Awards for sound mixing, and at the MPSE’s Golden Reel Awards.

It is up for a total of five Oscars on Sunday, including for Malek’s turn as Mercury.

