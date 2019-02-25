Bohemian Rhapsody led all films with four trophies at tonight’s 91st annual Academy Awards, but it ceded Best Picture to Green Book, which tied Disney’s Black Panther and Netflix’s Roma for second with three wins apiece. No other film won two.

On the studio side, Disney, Fox, Netflix and Universal tied with four Academy Awards apiece Sunday night at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood.

Here are the lists of wins by film and distributor:

WINS BY FILM

Bohemian Rhapsody: 4

Black Panther: 3

Green Book: 3

Roma: 3

Bao: 1

BlacKkKlansman: 1

The Favourite: 1

First Man: 1

Free Solo: 1

If Beale Street Could Talk: 1

Period. End of Sentence: 1

Skin: 1

Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse: 1

A Star Is Born: 1

Vice: 1

WINS BY STUDIO

Disney: 4

Fox: 4

Netflix: 4

Universal: 4

Annapurna: 2

Fox Searchlight: 2

Focus Features: 1

National Geographic: 1

Sony: 1

Warner Bros.: 1