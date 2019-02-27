A stunning and already contested $179 million arbitration award in the Bones profit participation lawsuit may ripped into Fox’s Peter Rice and Dana Walden today But, the CEO who is about to formally become their new boss just did the Hollywood equivalent of Jay Z’s “Dirt off Your Shoulder.”

“Peter Rice and Dana Walden are highly respected leaders in this industry, and we have complete confidence in their character and integrity” said Disney chieftain Bob Iger Wednesday after the decision by Peter D. Lichtman became public. “Disney had no involvement in the arbitration, and we understand the decision is being challenged and will leave it to the courts to decide the matter,” the CEO added.

Rice and Walden have been named to senior TV positions at the very soon-to-be greatly expanded House of Mouse.

In the arbitrator’s award ruling, former LA Superior Court judge Lichtman specifically and damningly sights Rice, Walden and Fox TV chair Gary Newman as appearing “to have given false testimony in an attempt to conceal their wrongful acts.” With the big bucks being potentially paid out to Bones stars Emily Deschanel and David Boreanaz and EP Barry Josephson, the arbitrator also makes a point of staining Fox as having a “company-wide culture and an accepted climate that enveloped an aversion for the truth.”

While seemingly shrugging off over $50 million in damages that were awarded to the trio and fellow EP and author Kathy Reichs, 21st Century Fox said in court papers of their own today that they are appealing the nearly $128 million in punitive damages that were also awarded.

“Fox will not allow this flagrant injustice, riddled with errors and gratuitous character attacks, to stand and will vigorously challenge the ruling in a court of law,” the still Rupert Murdoch owned company said, as it retained Hollywood TKO attorney Daniel Petrocelli plus Molly Lens of O’Melveny & Myers on board for the appeal.

This response by Iger comes just hours after paperwork from and an appeal by Fox were put in the court docket. However, perhaps more significantly, it also comes on the day that Brazilian regulators signed off on the last significant impediment to the $71.3 billon dollar acquisition of most of Fox’s primary assets.

