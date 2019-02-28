Longtime television executive Bob Greenblatt is in talks with AT&T to join WarnerMedia and oversee the company’s potentially combined TV units, including HBO, Turner and an upcoming streaming platform.

The former NBC Chairman has been in “advanced” negotiations with WarnerMedia chief John Stankey for a role in the company, the Wall Street Journal reported Wednesday night.

News of the negotiations comes after the Court of Appeals on Tuesday rejected the Department of Justice’s final challenge to stop AT&T from acquiring Time Warner, paving the way for AT&T to accelerate the implementation of its plans for WarnerMedia. The company already announced an upcoming streaming platform, which will include HBO Now.

As Deadline previously reported, there had been talk about who would run the new network group, with HBO Chairman and CEO Richard Plepler considered the obvious internal candidate. Greenblatt’s name was also being bantered about.

Greenblatt ran NBC Entertainment and sister studio Universal TV from 2011 to 2018, after he was handpicked by Comcast to lead the broadcast network following the company’s acquisition of NBCUniversal. He left his post as chairman of NBC in September of last year.