EXCLUSIVE: Ella Balinska (Charlie’s Angels), Pilou Asbaek (Game of Thrones), Clark Gregg (The Avengers), Aml Ameen (The Maze Runner), Dayo Okeniyi (Shades of Blue), Betsy Brandt (Breaking Bad) and Shohreh Aghdashloo (Star Trek Beyond) have been set to star in Blumhouse horror-thriller Run Sweetheart Run.

Shoot is underway in Los Angeles on the anticipated film, which could mark genre kingpin Blumhouse’s first theatrically released horror film with a female director. Shana Feste (Endless Love) is writer-director on the pic about a blind date which turns violent.

Fast-rising star Balinska, one of the leads in Sony’s upcoming Charlie’s Angels reboot, will play a woman chased on foot through Los Angeles by her psychotic date.

Blumhouse’s Jason Blum and Automatik’s Brian Kavanaugh-Jones (who have previously collaborated on the Sinister and Insidious franchises) are producing with Feste for Quiet Girl Productions. Jennifer Besser, Couper Samuelson, Bea Sequeira and Jeanette Volturno are executive producers. Get Out outfit Blumhouse recently got its third Best Picture Oscar nomination with BlacKkKlansman.

Asbæk, who plays Euron Greyjoy in Game Of Thrones, recently starred in Overlord and stars with Jackie Chan in upcoming action film Project X-Traction. Gregg recently wrapped a sixth season as Agent Coulson in ABC/Marvel series Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D., which is set to return for a seventh season.

Ameen most recently starred in Idris Elba’s directorial debut Yardie. Okeniyi recently wrapped a leading role in civil war drama Emperor, directed by Mark Amin. Brandt has a recurring role on the upcoming Suits spin-off for USA Network. Aghdashloo, the first Iranian woman to be Oscar-nominated and to win an Emmy Award, stars in Amazon series The Expanse.

