Barry Sloane (Six) and Michael Luwoye (Hamilton) are set to co-star opposite Jimmy Smits and Caitlin McGee in NBC’s legal drama pilot Bluff City Law (working title) from The Brave creator Dean Georgaris, David Janollari, Michael Aguilar and Universal TV.

Co-created by Georgaris and Aguilar and written by Georgaris, Bluff City Law is a character-driven legal drama that follows the lawyers of an elite Memphis firm that specializes in the most controversial landmark civil rights cases. Led by legendary lawyer Elijah Strait (Smits) and his brilliant daughter, Sydney Keller (McGee), they take on the toughest David-and-Goliath cases while navigating their complicated relationship.

Sloane will play Jake Reilly, a smart and confident lawyer who works for Elijah. Luwoye plays Anthony Little, a fantastic lawyer who is also the warm-hearted father of three daughters.

Georgaris executive produces with Janollari and Aguilar. Universal TV produces with studio-based David Janollari Entertainment.

Sloane starred as Joe “Bear” Graves on History’s military drama Six. Before that he starred on ABC’s Revenge and The Whisperers and recurred on Netflix’s Longmire. Sloane, who is recurring on the first season of the upcoming Bad Boys offshoot L.A.’s Finest, is repped by ICM Partners and Silver Lining Entertainment.