Oscar-nominated editor for BlacKkKlansman and longtime Spike Lee collaborator Barry Alexander Brown will direct Son of the South, a feature that he wrote. Lee, who is up for the directing Oscar for BlacKkKlansman, will serve as an executive producer on the project. It’s is based on the autobiography, The Wrong Side Of Murder Creek by Bob Zellner, an Alabama native and grandson of a Birmingham Klansman.

The events of the spring and summer of ’61 challenged 22-year-old white Southerner to rethink his beliefs as he witnessed the heroism of John Lewis during the Montgomery Freedom Riders riot in May ’61. He was inspired by the people whose paths he crossed that year – Rev. Martin Luther King, Jr, Rosa Parks and Virginia Durr and invigorated by the courage of local black high school students marching to protest the murder of tenant farmer Herbert Lee, outraged that a man could be killed with impunity for the crime of attempting to register to vote.

Colin Bates, Eve Pomerance, Bill Black, Stan Erdreich, and River Bend Pictures are producing the project.

Lee and Brown’s collaboration dates back to Lee’s first film, 1986’s She’s Gotta Have It. Their latest film BlacKkKlansman is vying for six Oscar trophies including Best Picture.