Universal Pictures today announced that the studio has entered into a first-look production agreement with 14 year-old actress/producer Marsai Martin and her Genius Productions company.  Known for her breakout role on ABC’s Black-ish, Martin will develop scripted projects for Universal alongside Joshua Martin (Co-Founder), Carol Martin (Vice-President) and Prince Baggett (Head of Creative). The first film being developed by Genius Productions is StepMonster, a comedy about a teenage girl (Martin) who is adjusting to life with a new stepmother. Her credits include the upcoming Will Packer Uni production which she conceived, stars and is an EP, Little, which opens on April 12.

