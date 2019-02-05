EXCLUSIVE: Three-time Emmy nominee Billy Eichner will write and star in an untitled romantic comedy which is set up at Universal. Neighbors director Nick Stoller will direct, co-write and co-produce under his Global Solutions banners with Judd Apatow’s Apatow Productions banner.

Comedy will center around two men who have commitment problems and are attempting a relationship.

Previously announced at Universal, Apatow is directing an untitled comedy vehicle around Saturday Night Live star Pete Davidson. That movie begins production this summer for a June 19, 2020 release date.

Eichner has two Disney features coming up: He’s voicing the character of Timon in Jon Favreau’s The Lion King and will star in Noelle opposite Anna Kendrick, Bill Hader, and Shirley MacLaine. Currently the Billy on the Street star headlines the second season of Netflix’s Friends From College (which Stoller co-created with his wife Francesca Delbanco) and he was recently seen in season eight of Ryan Murphy’s FX anthology, American Horror Story: Apocalypse. Eichner is a three-time Emmy nominee for his critically acclaimed series, Billy on the Street, including a Primetime Emmy nomination in the category of Outstanding Variety Sketch Series. He is repped by UTA, 3 Arts and Ziffren Brittenham.

After making such big comedy hits as The 40-Year-Old-Virgin, Knocked Up, This Is 40, Trainwreck, Superbad, Pineapple Express, both Anchorman films and The Big Sick, Apatow added “documentarian” to his resume as he recently was bestowed an Emmy Award for HBO’s The Zen Diaries of Garry Shandling and he also co-directed 2017’s HBO documentary May It Last as well as 2016’s ESPN Films’ 30 For 30 on Darryl Strawberry and Dwight “Doc” Gooden. Apatow’s credits as a filmmaker and producer have amassed $2.5 billion at the global box office.

Stoller’s directing credits include Forgetting Sarah Marshall, Neighbors, and Get Him to the Greek. He also wrote Disney’s The Muppets. He also wrote and directed the animated film Storks and was an EP and co-creator of NBC’s The Carmichael Show.

Stoller is represented by UTA and Ziffren Brittenham. Apatow is represented by UTA, Mosaic and Ziffren Brittenham.