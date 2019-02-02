Update, with video Are Americans beginning to accept the reality of climate change? Bill Maher sees a “tiny glimmer of hope,” the host of HBO’s Real Time With Bill Maher said tonight. “Half of Americans say the science is more convincing than it was five years ago,” Maher said, “which is f*cking stupid but I’ll take it.”

Citing studies that indicate 73% of Americans now believe in climate change – an increase of 10% over four years ago – and that more than six in 10 Americans now accept that climate change is man-made, Maher seemed to strike an unusually optimistic tone for a New Rules segment.

At least, that is, until he peered down the road a bit. “I”m placing my hope in how mad people are going to get when climate change starts killing not just monarch butterflies, all the bees and the whales, but stuff much closer to home. We may be close to killing maple syrup, and wine.”

And hops could be endangered too. Without beer, Maher joked, “what is Brett Kavanaugh going to drink with Squee?” Bananas too, he said. And coffee. “We’re one breakfast item away from losing the Grand Slam,” he said.

Breakfast aside, Maher thanked Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez for speaking out against governmental inaction, commended her for saying “the world is going to end in 12 years if we don’t address climate change.”

“To which I say thank you,” Maher said. “It’s about time somebody framed things with the appropriate level of urgency.”

"What is with Republicans and the environment? They never waver in their commitment to do nothing." – @BillMaher #RealTime pic.twitter.com/Zf9ERG1VS7 — Real Time (@RealTimers) February 2, 2019