EXCLUSIVE: Valence Media has made an exclusive production deal with Kareem “Biggs” Burke’s Bolo Media.

Joining Burke will be Wally Eltawashy, Bolo’s head of development and strategic partnerships. He will be staffing up as TV and film projects are announced in the coming months. Recently the duo executive produced HBO’s O.G. which stars Jeffrey Wright and debuts this Saturday, as well as the HBO documentary It’s a Hard Truth Ain’t It which airs this month. Burke recently collaborated with Nike to launch his own “Roc-A-Fella” Air Force 1 design.

“A great friend of mine, Datwon Thomas, introduced me to the Valence Media team and they share the same business views as I do; that relationships are more significant than the transaction,” said Burke. “After considering some great opportunities it became clear to me after meeting with everyone at Valence that this was the right collaboration for me,” continues Burke. “Their family atmosphere reminded me of the Roc-A-Fella days, which made it easy for me to make the decision to partner with Valence and build something extraordinary.”

“We are really looking forward to our collaboration with Bolo Media,” says Valence Media. “Biggs is a terrific entrepreneur with great creative taste and we could not be more excited for Valence to be his home.”

Burke is a Harlem native business entrepreneur best known as the co-founder of Roc-A-Fella records; launching it alongside Jay Z and Damon Dash in 1996. At Roc-A-Fella he executive produced every album and launched the career of Kanye West. After selling north of 60 million records, the legendary trio sold the company to Universal in 2005. At Roc-A-Fella, Burke executive produced every album released, including every Jay Z project up to The Black Album

Biggs and his partners transformed the lucrative start-up into an empire launching the Roc-A-Wear clothing line, Roc Sports, Armadale Vodka, and Roc Films, which was responsible for launching the career of Kevin Hart – casting him in his first film. In addition, Biggs helped finance and executive produced Lee Daniels’ directorial debut Shadowboxer.

Yesterday, Burke announced his return to the music business since his tenure at Roc-A-Fella with the signing of Hitco artist SAINt JHN to his Circle of Success Management Company. SAINt JHN began writing songs for Usher, Jidenna and dvsn while creating his own mixtapes. Following the release of his debut studio album, Collection One, SAINt JHN found himself opening for Post Malone, performing at festivals and drawing 150M streams for his digital music.