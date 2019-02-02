Netflix is bringing a very special Valentine’s Day episode of Big Mouth to its service. Titled My Furry Valentine, the package arrives wrapped in a bow on February 8.

For the uninitiated, Big Mouth is a half-hour edgy adult animated comedy from real-life best friends Nick Kroll and Andrew Goldberg about the nightmare of teenage puberty. The series follows a group of 7th graders navigating puberty and other sexual struggles in the suburbs of New York City.

Comedian John Mulaney lends his voice to the character of Andrew, while Kroll (who serves as co-creator, executive producer) voices many, including best friend Nick. Maya Rudolph, Jason Mantzoukas, Jordan Peele, Fred Armisen, Jenny Slate and Jessi Klein are among other voices in the series.

Nick Kroll, Andrew Goldberg and screenwriter-directors Mark Levin & Jennifer Flackett are all creators and executive producers on the series. Big Mouth is a Netflix production. The series was picked up for a third season in November.

Watch the special trailer above.