The cast and the creative team behind Big Little Lies have said that there are no plans for any future seasons of the HBO drama.

This comes as creator David E. Kelley, Reese Witherspoon, Nicole Kidman, Laura Dern, Zoe Kravitz, Meryl Streep and Shailene Woodley came to TCA to talk about season two.

Kelley said, “There’s no such plan now [to do season three]. We like our closure at the end of season two and that would probably be it.

Witherspoon, who is an exec producer, joked that that’s what Kelley said after season one.

However, Kidman, who is also an exec producer, was firm that there was no plan to do more episodes. “This was a long shoot and we’re just amazed we’ve been offered a shot. I will say not to compare it to the first one.”

The drama returns to HBO in June to explore the malignancy of lies, the durability of friendships, the fragility of marriage and the vicious ferocity of sound paring. The Monterey five are now joined by Streep, who plays Kidman’s on screen mother in the seven episode series.