CBS’ The Big Bang Theory (2.6 rating in the adults 18-49 demographic, 13.97 million viewers) and spinoff Young Sheldon (2.0, 12.1M) clocked season bests in both metrics Thursday in primetime.

Big Bang topped the night on both counts, topping its combined Big Four competition in its slot by 1.4M viewers. The networks’s Celebrity Big Brother (1.1, 4.81M), on its first Thursday, topped its slot in the demo, matching its averages to date on various nights. After which S.W.A.T. (0.8, 4.96M) topped 10 PM in both metrics, tying NBC’s Law & Order: SVU (0.8, 4.15M) in the demo.

NBC’s 9 PM Brooklyn Nine-Nine (0.9, 3.04M) clocked its second most watched episode of the past two years, behind only its January NBC premiere, though lead-in The Titan Games (1.0, 4.10M) ticked down a tenth in the demo. After Brooklyn Nine-Nine, Will & Grace (0.8, 3.07M) stayed steady in the demo and grew B9-9’s overall crowd.

CW’s landmark 300th episode of Supernatural (0.5, 1.64M) hit a season high in both metrics Thursday night, lifting Legacies (0.4, 1.15M) to a series high in the demo.

CBS (1.4, 7.594M) led the night in both metrics, followed by ABC (1.1, 4.928M), then NBC (0.9, 3.769M). Fox (0.4, 1.55M), with reruns of Gotham (0.4, 1.39M) and Orville (0.4, 1.71M), tied CW (0.4, 1.395M) in the demo for fourth place.