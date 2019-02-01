CBS’ comedy series had a big Thursday night. The Big Bang Theory (2.4 rating in the adults 18-49 demo, 13.52 million viewers) was Thursday’s most watched show by a wide margin, easily taking the demo win too with week-to-week increases and nearly matching season highs.

Young Sheldon (1.9, 11.56M) topped its 8:30 PM time slot too in both metrics, matching its season demo high and nearly doing same in total viewers. After which, Mom (1.3, 8.65M) improved, week to week, at 9 PM, besting slot competition by 3 million viewers. And Fam (1.0, 6.14M) was most watched in its slot, growing by more than 1 million week to week to score best number since its launch.

At 10 PM, CBS’ S.W.A.T. (0.9, 5.69M) tied NBC’s Law & Order: SVU (0.9, 4.60M) for No. 1 in the demo but bested SVU in overall audience by more than a million viewers.

ABC’s Grey’s Anatomy (1.7, 7.24M) clocked its second best total viewer tally and inched up a tenth in the ratings. A Million Little Things’ (1.1, 5.34M) third outing in its new time slot held steady, week to week, maintaining series high in the demo. Ditto How to Get Away with Murder (0.6, 2.58M) at 10.

The return of NBC’s Will & Grace (0.8, 3.12M) climbed 14% compared to its fall finale eight weeks back. The Titan Games and Brooklyn Nine-Nine both ticked down.

CBS (1.4, 8.54M) topped Thursday by 3.5M viewers and three tenths in the demo. ABC (1.1, 5.06M) came in second in both metrics, then NBC (0.9, 4.05M). Fox (0.7, 2.76M) followed with Gotham (0.7, 2.41M) and The Orville (0.7, 3.10M), then CW (0.3, 1.19M) with Supernatural (0,.4, 1.36M) and Legacies (0.3, 1.01M).