Big Bang Theory creator Chuck Lorre has again played the vanity card in his ongoing war with the Trump administration. This time, he attacked White House Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders in the show’s closing credits and also on Thursday’s Young Sheldon spin-off.

The most recent vanity card took issue with Sanders’s recent interview on the Christian Broadcasting Network in which she claimed that God put President Donald Trump in the White House.

“God told me he hasn’t spoken to Sarah Sanders since she was fourteen years old and praying for her skin to clear up. I have no reason to doubt Him,” read the vanity card.

The most recent edition of the vanity cards can be seen below and found at the Chuck Lorre Productions’ official website. There are 612 cards listed.