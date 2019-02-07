As CBS juggernaut Big Bang Theory takes its final lap with its 12th season, the sitcom opened its doors to the set for the first time to members of the media to watch a run-through of episode #1271 during the TCA press tour. As an added bonus Stage 25, where the show is filmed on the Warner Bros. lot in Burbank, was dedicated to The Big Bang Theory.

CBS

A stage dedication is a big deal as The Big Bang Theory is the fifth show in the lot’s 95-year history to be honored. Prior to Big Bang Theory, the lot dedicated stages to Friends, ER, Two and a Half Men and Ellen. The dedication is rightfully earned as the Chuck Lorre and Bill Prady-created show has become the longest-running multi-cam show in TV history with 279 episodes with only 10 episodes remaining. Episode #1271 is slated to run in March.

Naturally, the whole BBT theory gang was there for the run-through, which is the first time the cast and producers go through the entire episode in the physical sets. Afterward, show co-creators Chuck Lorre and Bill Prady were joined in the iconic BBT living room with Kaley Cuoco, Johnny Galecki, Jim Parsons, Simon Helberg, Kunal Nayyar, Melissa Rauch, Mayim Bialik, and Kevin Sussman for the champagne toast that unveiled the plaque officially rededicating and renaming Stage 25 as “The Big Bang Theory Stage.”

Lorre expressed gratitude for the honor saying, “It’s been a family for a long, long time.” He added that if he “wasn’t so old” and could remember the names of everyone involved in the show, he would name them all.

“No one has ever phoned in things on this show for 12 years,” he said about the staff. After a beat, he joked, “We’re going to be so miserable after this,” hinting that the cast would be a sobbing mess after the series finale.

Stage 25 was home to numerous TV shows including the ’50s TV series Maverick starring James Garner as well as the ’80s sci-fi series V. Before The Big Bang Theory, The WB show What I Like About You starring Jennie Garth and Amanda Bynes called the stage home. Many iconic films were shot on Stage 25 including Casablanca, Bonnie and Clyde, Blade Runner as well as Batman Returns, Falling Down and Dave.