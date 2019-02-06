Fox Entertainment CEO Charlie Collier played it coy but could not hide his enthusiasm at the prospect of having a new Beverly Hills’ 90210 series on the network.

“If 90210 was coming to market, I would very much love to see that Fox would be a highly considered home for that,” he told Deadline during TCA.

There is a such a series, featuring most of the original cast of Beverly Hills, 90210, which was taken t market in December. As I previously reported, Fox, which aired the 1990s staple, has been described as being “most passionate” about the project from CBS TV Studios, with ABC and CBS TV Studios siblings CBS and CBS All Access also said to be among the outlets bidding on the series. A deal is expected soon.

Collier, who opened his first TCA executive session today with a nod to the network’s Beverly Hills, 90210 offshoot Melrose Place, later told Deadline that primetime soaps will continue to be a key part of the Fox brand.

Coincidentally 90210 alumna Tori Spelling was just umasked as one of the celebrities on Fox’s breakout reality competition The Masked Singer. In followup interviews, she revealed details about the scripted series, in which she is set to star alongside her former castmates Jennie Garth, Jason Priestley, Ian Ziering, Brian Austin Green and Gabrielle Carteris.

“It’s not technically a reboot, because I feel like everyone has seen the reboot. We don’t want to be the last ones like doing the reboot thing, and no one wants to see like old versions of ourselves, but they do want to see us playing our characters, so what we’re doing is the entire cast is playing heightened versions of themselves,” Spelling told E!’s Daily Pop. “Think Curb Your Enthusiasm episodes, in an hourlong show, and we’re all playing heightened versions, so it could be fictional, it could be non-fictional, people will have to guess. And then we will have pop-ins, because we’re behind the scenes trying to do the reboot.”

The new Beverly Hills, 90210, which was taken out in December, comes from writers/executive producers Mike Chessler and Chris Alberghini, who worked on the CW’s 90210 reboot and on Spelling’s series So Notorious, as well as CBS TV Studios-based Ghen Maynard, who has a relationship with Spelling and Garth and executive produces the new series.