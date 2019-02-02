The new series featuring most of the original cast of Beverly Hills, 90210 is getting closer to reality as discussions with potential networks are heating up. I hear Fox, which aired the 1990s staple, has been particularly passionate about the project from CBS TV Studios, with ABC and CBS TV Studios siblings CBS and CBS All Access also said to be among the outlets bidding on the series. I hear a deal is expected soon.

In a slew of TV interviews following her elimination from Fox’s The Masked Singer, 90210 alumna Tori Spelling revealed a lot of details about the scripted series, in which she is set to star alongside her former castmates Jennie Garth, Jason Priestley, Ian Ziering, Brian Austin Green and Gabrielle Carteris.

“It’s not technically a reboot, because I feel like everyone has seen the reboot. We don’t want to be the last ones like doing the reboot thing, and no one wants to see like old versions of ourselves, but they do want to see us playing our characters, so what we’re doing is the entire cast is playing heightened versions of themselves,” Spelling told E!’s Daily Pop. “Think Curb Your Enthusiasm episodes, in an hourlong show, and we’re all playing heightened versions, so it could be fictional, it could be non-fictional, people will have to guess. And then we will have pop-ins, because we’re behind the scenes trying to do the reboot.”

Here is what Spelling told Access Live, “it is the O.G. crew back together, and we are playing a heightened version of ourselves. The fans will be pleasantly surprised because we will intercut that with scenes from the show.”

In the same interview, Spelling revealed that Luke Perry, who is a series regular on Riverdale, “will do as many (episodes) as he can do” given his obligations to the CW drama, which films in Canada. And there is “no status right now” on Shannen Doherty but “we would love to have her on,” Spelling said.

The new Beverly Hills, 90210, which was taken out in December, comes from writers/executive producers Mike Chessler and Chris Alberghini, who worked on the CW’s 90210 reboot and on Spelling’s series So Notorious, as well as CBS TV Studios-based Ghen Maynard, who has a relationship with Spelling and Garth and executive produces the new series.