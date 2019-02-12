It’s been 15 months since we’ve had a new episode of Better Things, but the wait is over is a couple of weeks. As fans await for the Season 3 premiere of Pamela Adlon’s comedy February 28, FX has released a first-look featurette. Check it out above.

Adlon, who’s been Emmy-nominated for Lead Actress in a Comedy for each of the show’s first two seasons, notes that the new episodes will see “other worlds that [her character Sam Fox] inhabits since she’s able to get out and let her hair down a little bit more. And then the pressures start to build again.”

FX

We also hear from the young but “getting older” co-stars who play Sam’s vastly different daughters — Mikey Madison (Max), Hannah Alligood (Frankie) and Olivia Edward (Duke) — along with Celia Imrie, who plays their offbeat and unpredictable Brit expat grandma, Phyllis.

“You don’t have to have kids, be a mom or anything like that,” says Adlon, whose character is a voice actor and single mom. “Everybody grew up in some kind of domestic situation.”

Joining the series for Season 3 are Sharon Stone, Matthew Broderick, Doug Jones, Glynn Turman, Judy Reyes, Cree Summer, Charlie Robinson, Janina Gavankar and Marsha Thomason, among others. Diedrich Bader, Greg Cromer, Rebecca Metz, Kevin Pollak and Alysia Reiner will return as recurring. Keep an eye out for some of them in the video.

Also, here’s the latest 20-second teaser for Season 3 of Better Things, which Adlon also created, directs and often writes: