Bette Midler will be taking the stage at the 91st Academy Awards.

The Tony, Grammy and Emmy winner shared the news on Twitter Saturday that she’ll be performing “The Place Where Lost Things Go” from Mary Poppins Returns.

“So, (drum roll) Ladies and Gentlemen, I will be chanteusing (that’s singing) on the Oscars on Feb 24…the nominated song from “Mary Poppins”…”The Place Where Lost Things Go” …so excited!!” she wrote and was immediately retweeted by the Academy.

Mary Poppins Returns is directed by Rob Marshall and features a star-studded cast, including Emily Blunt, Lin-Manuel Miranda, Emily Mortimer and Ben Whishaw. The film is nominated for four Oscars — costume design, original score, production design, and best original song for The Place Where Lost Things Go.

Emily Blunt sang the song in the movie, but sources previously told Deadline she was apprehensive about performing it live under so much pressure.

The other tracks in the original song category include “All The Stars” from Black Panther, “I’ll Fight” from RBG, “Shallow” from A Star Is Born, and “When a Cowboy Trades His Spurs for Wings” from The Ballad of Buster Scruggs.

Producers were originally only considering having two songs performed during the live Oscars telecast — with Lady Gaga singing “Shallow” and Kendrick Lamar and SZA performing Black Panther‘s “All the Stars.”

But that plan changed, like so many other things with this year’s Oscars. Jennifer Hudson, who won an Oscar in 2006 for Dreamgirls, will sing “I’ll Fight” from the doc RBG. And now, Midler is on board too.