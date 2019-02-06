Because the field of Democrats set for or eyeing a 2020 White House run is so thin, Beto O’Rourkse (possibly) is here to help. The former U.S. congressman from Texas told Oprah Winfrey in a sit-down today, “I have been thinking about running for president.”

In other news, the sun rose in the east this morning.

But seriously, folks, O’Rourke said on the Oprah’s SuperSoul Conversations podcast from New York’s Times Square that he will make a final decision by the end of the month. When Winfrey pressed him about running, he dodged and deflected. She tried again, a few times, before O’Rourke cited family considerations might be the only obstacle to running.

O’Rourke has had an elevated national profile since trying to dethrone Sen. Ted Cruz is a bitter midterm campaign last year, and Democrats have been waiting to hear about his plans for the presidential race. Boasting an “F” rating from the NRA, he drew lots of attention by energizing non-GOP Texans and giving Tea Party veteran Cruz much more of a challenge than many expected.

The 46-year-old El Paso native raised some eyebrows during his concession speech after the Senate race last year. In an animated address to supporters that was carried live on MSNBC, O’Rourke said, “I want to thank this amazing campaign — of people, not a dime from a single PAC. All people, all the time in every single part of Texas, all of you, showing the country how you do this. I’m so f*cking proud of you guys.”

The field of Democrats who have announced a White House run includes Sen. Elizabeth Warren of Massachusetts, Sen. Kamala Harris of California, Sen. Cory Booker of New Jersey, Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand of New York and former HUD Secretary Julian Castro, among others.

And for those wondering about the possible presidential aspirations of the woman sitting across from O’Rourke today, the last we heard was a year ago this week, when Winfrey said in 60 Minutes Overtime segment: “I am actually humbled by the fact that people think that I could be a leader of the free world, but it’s just not in my spirit. It’s not in my DNA.”