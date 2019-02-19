Bernie Sanders announced Tuesday morning that he will make another White House run in 2020.

The Vermont senator made it official in the most Bernie Sanders way possible: on Vermont Public Radio.

“I wanted to let the people of the state of Vermont know about this first,” he announced via radio early Tuesday morning, promising to take around the country “the values that all of us in Vermont are proud of: a belief in justice, community, in grass roots politics.”

The current occupant of the White House, he said, “is an embarrassment to our country. He is a pathological liar…He is a racist, a sexist, a homophobe, a xenophobe, somebody who is gaining cheap political points by trying to pick on minorities, often undocumented immigrants.”

The 77-year-old registered Independent who was the Dem party’s runner-up in 2016, said he cannot recall in modern history any other president who has gone out of his way to divide the American people based on where they were born, or the color of their skin, or their gender, as has the reality-TV star turned POTUS Trump.

Almost immediately after the announcement, CBS This Morning aired a pre-taped interview with Sanders, in which he slammed John Dickerson for questions about Starbucks billionaire Howard Schultz, who is exploring a White House run as an independent.

“Why are you quoting Howard Shultz?” Sanders scoffed, adding, “he’s a billionaire!”

“Because we have a corrupt system, anybody who is a billionaire and can throw ads around on television suddenly becomes very, very credible,” Sanders scolded the CBS This Morning co-host.

The self-described Democratic socialist had been expected for months join the race for the White House.

In his previous White House run, he sounded several themes that resonated with younger voters, including Medicare for All, free college tuition and a $15 minimum wage.

The progressive politician now enters a crowded Democratic field that includes California Sen. Kamala Harris, Sen. Elizabeth Warren of Massachusetts, New York Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand, and former San Antonio Mayor Julian Castro, who served as housing secretary for President Obama.

Sanders had been dogged by controversy after women working on his 2016 campaign alleged they were harassed by male staffers, putting the politician in an awkward position in the #MeToo era. The senator issued an apology.