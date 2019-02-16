Welcome to Deadline’s coverage of the Berlin Film Festival awards ceremony. Please refresh for updates and scroll down for the list of winners as they come in from 7pm CET (10am PST).

Tonight’s main prizes were bestowed by international jury president Juliette Binoche in concert with her jury comprising film critic Justin Chang, actress Sandra Hüller, director Sebastián Lelio, curator and author Rajendra Roy, and producer Trudie Styler. Last year’s Golden Bear winner was first film Touch Me Not from Romanian director Adina Pintilie.

The 69th edition of the venerable festival marked the last hurrah of long-time artistic director Dieter Kosslick who during his near 20-year tenure has done a great deal to position Berlin as one of the key international staging posts in the film calendar and for growing the reach of the festival within Berlin and Germany itself.

The event drew to a close with sad news regarding the loss of revered Swiss actor Bruno Ganz, well known for memorable performances in movies including Downfall and Wings Of Desire. Festival director Kosslick praised Ganz as “one of the greatest and most versatile actors.” In reference to Ganz’s performance in Wim Wenders’ classic Wings Of Desire, he added “Now he is truly in the heavens above Berlin.”

This year’s Berlinale, which played out in relatively balmy temperatures, was a mixed bag. Positive notes included the higher number of women directors in the lineup, the signing of a gender equality pact and a handful of well received competition films such as last-to-screen So Long, My Son (Wang Xiaoshuai’s drama was probably the best received of all competition films), Nadav Lapid’s Synonyms and Emin Alper’s A Tale Of Three Sisters. As has become the trend, the Panorama lineup was studded with interesting, if not high-profile, movies, while Friday’s international premiere of scintillating Aretha Franklin documentary Amazing Grace was a joyful way to round out the Berlinale.

On the whole, though, the festival lineup was low-wattage with few new films generating significant buzz. It was a blow for the event to lose Zhang Yimou’s competition film One Second mid-way through and there were some scathing notices for another high-profile title, Fatih Akin’s The Golden Glove. There was also a disquiet from Germany exhibitors over the festival’s inclusion in competition of Netflix film Elisa Y Marcela.

Perhaps proceedings weren’t helped by a muted European Film Market. There was a critical mass of business done on arthouse fare and some bigger U.S. packages found homes: Focus will team with FilmNation on Carey Mulligan pic Promising Young Woman and Amazon nabbed Kristen Stewart starrer Against All Enemies. Aaron Sorkin’s presence for The Chicago 7 and Lisa Joy’s for Reminiscence helped generate significant interest in those projects and Greenland and Angelina Jolie starrer Those Who Wish Me Dead were among other buzzy packages.

There are significant deals percolating. But the market lacked fireworks. While few expected the fevered deal-making of Sundance, many hoped for a little more than we got. That said, wider festival and market events generated good interest. Berlin’s TV strand once again showcased some solid projects and the industry debates were lively with the Netflix European commissioners panel one of the most in-demand and informative. A certain market intrigue was also added by rumours about senior U.S. distribution executives moving on to other top firms and the uncertain status of one hot project in the market, which was being claimed by different companies at the same time.

The A-list festival, still one of the best-attended by public and industry, will now move to slightly later dates in 2020 (‘thank god’ is a familiar refrain from those who attend Sundance and Berlin) and will have new leadership in the shape of former Locarno boss Carlo Chatrian and former German Films executive Mariette Rissenbeek. The festival’s historic 70th edition will be keenly observed by those ready for new energy and direction.

BERLIN FILM FESTIVAL 2019 WINNERS

Golden Bear for Best Film

Silver Bear Grand Jury Prize

Silver Bear Alfred Bauer Prize

Silver Bear for Best Director

Silver Bear for Best Actress

Silver Bear for Best Actor

Silver Bear Best Screenplay

Silver Bear for Outstanding Artistic Contribution

Glashutte Original Documentary

Talking About Trees, dir: Suhaib Gasmelbari



GWFF Best First Feature Award

Oray, dir: Mehmet Akif Büyükatalay

Golden Bear Best Short Film

Umbra, dir: Florian Fischer, Johannes Krell



Silver Bear Jury Prize Short Film

Blue Boy, dir: Manuel Abramovich

Audi Short Film Award

Rise, dir: Barbara Wagner, Benjamin de Burca

Panorama Audience Award Winner Fiction Film

37 Seconds, Japan, dir. Hikari

Panorama Audience Award Winner Panorama Dokumente

Talking About Trees, France / Sudan / Germany / Chad / Qatar dir. Suhaib Gasmelbari